Cape and Islands United Way Provides 85k to Local Nonprofits

HYANNIS – An $85,000 grant was recently awarded to several local nonprofits by the Cape and Islands United Way.

Originally intended to be spread out over a two-year period, changes have been made to the nature of the funding to account for societal changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Automatic renewal of the grant for the recipients has been instituted as long as they show considerable impact having been made with their grant proceeds from the prior year.

Restrictions on how the money can be used have been loosened as well, and some funding will be given to these institutions earlier than originally planned.

The money and the ease of restrictions are due to a desire to help the community.

As many face financial difficulties which can effect food, housing, and most other aspects of life, charitable help is crucial.

Organizations having received funding include Boys and Girls Club of Cape Cod, Cape Kids Meals, and Falmouth Service Center.

Maura MacDonald, CapeCod.com NewsCenter