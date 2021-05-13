You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cinema Prepares to Reopen

May 13, 2021

DENNIS – The Cape Cinema is preparing to reopen their doors to the public on May 21 with capacity limits in place.

Changes have been made since it was last open, as improved signage, Wi-Fi, and décor have been added throughout the site.

The cinema will also be implementing health and safety procedures; employees, for example, are required to wear face coverings at all times in the building.

Concessions will be made available, but masks must still be worn by visitors when they are not eating or drinking.

The Cape Cinema is asking patrons to come prepared for check-ins and to be patient with staff members, since they will be tasked with more responsibilities as the cinema reopens.

