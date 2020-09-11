Cape Cod 5 to Match up to $5,000 in Donations to the Cape Cod Resilience Fund

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 has announced that it will match up to $5,000 in total community donations to the Cape Cod Resilience Fund as part of a challenge campaign.

Contributions can be made and tracked on an online platform on the bank’s website.

“Cape Cod 5 recognizes that small business owners in our communities have been hit hard by the far-reaching impacts of COVID-19 and are in need of our collective support,” said Dorothy Savarese, Chair and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

“With this match, we challenge all members of the community who are able to give, to join us in supporting the important work of the Cape Cod Resilience Fund and its team of community leaders in their efforts to help our small businesses adapt amid the uncertainty caused by the pandemic.”

To find out more about Cape Cod 5’s Cape Cod Resilience Fund Match Challenge, and to participate, click here.