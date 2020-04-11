Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber Creates On-Line Business Resource Guide

BUZZARDS BAY – The Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce has created an online “Business Resource Guide” to aid local businesses and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The resource guide is a dedicated page on the chamber’s website that provides updates and related news.

The page includes a list of local restaurants offering take-out, curbside pick-up, or delivery and business resources including surveys and small business assistance applications, such as the SBA disaster loans and Paycheck Protection Programs.

It also includes a list of participating lending institutions.

“We are wholeheartedly dedicated to our community of residents and businesses,” said Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber President and CEO, Marie Oliva.

“The chamber is working closely with state and local officials as well as other area chambers of commerce to keep everyone informed. The bottom line is that we are open for business remotely.”

To view the “Business Resource Guide”, visit Capecodcanalchamber.org.