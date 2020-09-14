Cape Cod Chamber Pleased with August Occupancy Rate Stats

HYANNIS – As the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce continues with its “Second Summer” campaign to bring more visitors to the Cape, they are happy with the statistics that show that the occupancy rate for the month of August was only down 10 percent compared to last year.

“That is an amazing achievement,” said Chamber CEO Wendy Northcross.

“The numbers aren’t done, summer is not over, but we were very fortunate to be at the right place at the right time.”

It’s been an unusual time this year for vacationers.

Northcross admits that the last two weeks of August are normally when numbers trend downwards due to schools returning, but with classes delayed and some starting with remote learning, it’s different this year.

“That third week in August was actually better on the weekend than it had been the year before,” said Northcross.

According to Smith Travel Research, through August 29, over a 28-day running total was 62.6 percent on weekdays, 81.2 percent on weekends while the total week was 68 percent.

The occupancy was down 15.3 percent from the same time last year in a 28-day running total.

The Cape also had the best occupancy numbers compared to the rest of the state this summer, according to Northcross.

“The lodging numbers were solid and hopefully we can build on that.”

Still, the Chamber is optimistic that the second summer campaign is going to be impactful for the region’s travel and tourism industry, which has been hit hard by the pandemic.

“We know there’s still good weather ahead and there’s still an opportunity to invite people as long as we stay healthy,” said Northcross.