COVID-19 Cape Cod Business Survey Launched

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Commission and the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have issued an online survey to local business owners to better understand the current and anticipated economic impacts of COVID-19.

Data collected through the survey will be used to support economic recovery in the coming weeks and months, and can be leveraged by businesses, towns, and other organizations in future grant applications and reports.

“Cape Cod’s economy is built on the backs of small and local businesses,” said Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO, Wendy Northcross.

“The pandemic has seriously impacted our economy, and their response to this survey will help us craft a strategy for recovery.”

Business owners are asked to share their experiences and answer specific questions on topics including business closure, revenue loss, seasonality, employment impacts, and the need for assistance.

“We are always looking for opportunities to help strengthen our region and so obviously data is a critical component of that,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director, Kristy Senatori.

“We are really trying to make sure we have the best available data and information from the local businesses so that we can strengthen our economy and provide that critical assistance to our community.”

Senatori said the commission and chamber are always looking for opportunities to bring more resources to the region to support local businesses.

Business owners in Barnstable County are encouraged to respond to the survey.

“We are hoping that we receive a wide range of responses to it,” continued Senatori.

“The more responses we get the better the data is, the better information we will be able to collect.”

The survey is available here.