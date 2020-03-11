You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Commission Cancels Bourne Complete Streets Meeting

Cape Cod Commission Cancels Bourne Complete Streets Meeting

March 11, 2020

BOURNE – A public meeting scheduled for tonight in Bourne to gather input for the town’s complete streets prioritization plan has been postponed.

Due to concerns raised by the coronavirus, the town recommended that the public meeting be changed to a later date.

The Cape Cod Commission agreed to cancel the meeting, which has not yet been rescheduled.

For more information and to be notified of the re-scheduled meeting date, visit the project website at https://capecodcommission.org/our-work/bourne-complete-streets/ or contact David Nolan, the commission’s transportation planner at 508-744-1228.

