Cape Cod Events Cancelled or Re-Scheduled Due to Coronavirus

DENNIS – A number of Cape Cod events planned for the coming days have been cancelled due to the threat of coronavirus.

The Cape Cod Technology Council, which has an infrastructure committee meeting on March 18 and a Winter Social on March 19, have cancelled both events.

The Winter Social is being re-schedule to a later date.

The council said that they take the health of their members and guests seriously and made the decision based on an abundance of caution.

Dennis Selectman John Terrio also cancelled his re-election event that was planned for tonight at Encore Bistro and Bar.

The event is being moved to a later date but Terrio said that the decision was made in the best health interests of the public.

The Brewster Community Network changed the venue for this afternoon’s seminar on the coronavirus.

Originally scheduled to take place at the Brewster Council on Aging building, the event has moved to Brewster Town Hall and will also be streaming live on the town’s website for those who want to stay home.