Cape Cod Fairgrounds Extends Cancellations Through End of Year

FALMOUTH-The Cape Cod Fairgrounds has announced that all events scheduled through the end of 2020 have been called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, General Manager of the Barnstable County Agricultural Society and the Cape Cod Fairgrounds Wendy Brown said that the decision was made with the well-being and safety of guests, volunteers, and staff members in mind. While saddened by the outcome, Brown is hoping to open the grounds again in 2021 with a full slate of events.

Events held at the grounds originally scheduled through the end of August, such as the Barnstable County Fair, were already cancelled in accordance with an order from Falmouth officials issued last month.

