You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Foundation Provides $240K to Local Groups

Cape Cod Foundation Provides $240K to Local Groups

May 22, 2020

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Five nonprofit organizations across the area received a total of $240,000 in funding from the Cape Cod Foundation recently.

The foundation matched a grant from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. The money will provide support for essential front line workers, protect vulnerable populations on the Cape, and more.

Aid was given to Cape Abilities, Community Connections, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, YMCA Cape Cod, and Independence House.

The Cape Cod Foundation said in a statement that they are looking to continue to aid other organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Visit the foundation’s website by clicking here to learn more, including how to donate.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 