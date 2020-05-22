Cape Cod Foundation Provides $240K to Local Groups

SOUTH YARMOUTH – Five nonprofit organizations across the area received a total of $240,000 in funding from the Cape Cod Foundation recently.

The foundation matched a grant from the Massachusetts COVID-19 Relief Fund. The money will provide support for essential front line workers, protect vulnerable populations on the Cape, and more.

Aid was given to Cape Abilities, Community Connections, the Cape Cod Council of Churches, YMCA Cape Cod, and Independence House.

The Cape Cod Foundation said in a statement that they are looking to continue to aid other organizations during the coronavirus pandemic.

