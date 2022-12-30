Cape Cod Gateway Airport Holding Environmental Review Meeting

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport is inviting the public to a meeting as part of the environmental review process for the facility’s updated 20-year master plan.

Officials with the Massachusetts Environmental Policy Act will hold a site visit and consultation meeting at the airport in January.

Principal consultant Alyssa Jacobs said MEPA will have jurisdiction through their review because the plan involves expansion of the airport’s existing runway, the construction of a new taxiway, as well as the creation of ten or more acres of impervious area.

At a public meeting held in October, Jacobs said that the master plan will also undergo environmental reviews by national and local authorities.

She added that MEPA has a large focus on greenhouse gas emissions analysis, climate change and resiliency, and environmental justice and public health analysis.

“Those last two bullet items were greatly expanded with new regulations at the beginning of this year, so MEPA really has broad scope,” Jacobs said.

Jacobs said that an updated master plan is required by the Federal Aviation Administration to prepare for the future and highlight projects that are needed to meet demand.

“The master plan not only considers the needs of aviation over the next 20 years, but also considers the needs of Cape Cod, the local region, and the economy,” Jacobs said.

The MEPA site visit is open to the public and is taking place at Cape Cod Gateway Airport on Thursday, January 5 at 11am. The meeting point will be the baggage claim area on the airport’s first floor.

There will also be a virtual consultation session with a MEPA analyst at 6pm the same day. Head to the project’s website to learn more.

Interested community members can learn more about the environmental review process at the meetings as well as ask questions.

Public comment for the environmental review process has been extended until Thursday, January 12.

