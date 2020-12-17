You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare Administers 1st Virus Vaccines to Healthcare Workers

Cape Cod Healthcare Administers 1st Virus Vaccines to Healthcare Workers

December 17, 2020

HYANNIS – Nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to Cape Cod Healthcare to be utilized at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital for front-line clinical healthcare workers.

The first vaccination of a Cape Cod Healthcare employee was completed recently during a trial run, and the doses are being stored properly, according to President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf.

Mass immunizations are now currently underway, and the organization has a goal of completely administering these doses by Christmas.

“It provides a ray of light and hope for our front-line caregivers that have been battling this treacherous disease for upwards of 10 months,” Lauf said during a recent press conference.

Massachusetts health guidelines dictate who can receive the initial doses of the coronavirus vaccines, but Lauf did say that a plan will be prepared if and when the state gives the green light to Cape Cod Healthcare to administer the vaccinations to a wider range of people, including inpatients.

Lauf noted that medical workers are not required to take these vaccinations. There is no second shipment currently incoming.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


