Cape Cod Healthcare Administers 1st Virus Vaccines to Healthcare Workers

HYANNIS – Nearly 3,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been distributed to Cape Cod Healthcare to be utilized at Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital for front-line clinical healthcare workers.

The first vaccination of a Cape Cod Healthcare employee was completed recently during a trial run, and the doses are being stored properly, according to President and CEO of Cape Cod Healthcare Michael Lauf.

Mass immunizations are now currently underway, and the organization has a goal of completely administering these doses by Christmas.

“It provides a ray of light and hope for our front-line caregivers that have been battling this treacherous disease for upwards of 10 months,” Lauf said during a recent press conference.

Massachusetts health guidelines dictate who can receive the initial doses of the coronavirus vaccines, but Lauf did say that a plan will be prepared if and when the state gives the green light to Cape Cod Healthcare to administer the vaccinations to a wider range of people, including inpatients.

Lauf noted that medical workers are not required to take these vaccinations. There is no second shipment currently incoming.