Cape Cod Healthcare Closes Joint Base Cape Cod Field Hospital

HYANNIS – With the expected surge in the number of COVID-19 cases for Barnstable County not coming to fruition, Cape Cod Healthcare closed down the field hospital at Joint Base Cape Cod on Tuesday.

The field hospital, which had 94 beds and was set up in a gymnasium at the base, did not see a single patient, according to Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf.

After speaking with Governor Charlie Baker, Lauf said that they made the decision to not staff the facility.

The location was one of a few field hospitals set up across the state to help deal with the surge in the number of COVID-19 patients that was expected.

Patients with COVID-19 that were discharged from the hospital but still needed care were going to be accepted at the facility, in order to make room for those who needed more intensive care.

Lauf pointed to the fact that Cape Cod residents did a great job of practicing social distancing and taking protective measures to help slow the spread of the virus.

“It stopped what could’ve been a catastrophic event on the Cape,” said Lauf.

“While we realize we’re not done, we do feel that we’re on the other side of the apex of COVID-19.”

Cape Cod Healthcare is still operating the former Wingate at Brewster nursing home and Royal Falmouth Nursing and Rehabilitation Center as step down facilities.