Cape Cod Healthcare Lifts Most Visitation Restrictions

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare has lifted most of their visitation restrictions.

Certain mandates had been in place at local hospitals due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the organization announced that inpatient visitors will be accepted from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Some exceptions to the updated rules remain in place. Up to two visitors will be permitted at a time in the emergency department, while a pair of visitors can come in for those with COVID-19 receiving end-of-life care.

No visitors will be accepted for coronavirus-positive patients that are not under end-of-life treatment.

Face coverings will still be required inside of Cape Cod Healthcare’s facilities, while visitors must self-screen for respiratory illness symptoms.

