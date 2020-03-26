Cape Cod Healthcare Reaches Out to Community for Help to Fight COVID-19

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Healthcare President and CEO Michael Lauf announced on Wednesday a number of steps that they’re taking to help the community in the fight against COVID-19.

Lauf said that he will not be taking salary for the month of April and that the hospital’s Board of Trustees will be matching his salary as a donation to the Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation.

After Lauf and the board made their announcements, they were able to raise $300,000 the first day to go to their employee assistance fund.

He is also hoping that the community will help donate to the Foundation’s General Fund, which helps gives Cape Cod Healthcare the flexibility to address pressing needs.

Those needs include supplies and equipment, employee assistance, facility and staff expansions and supporting other healthcare initiatives on Cape Cod.

“To do this, we will need tremendous support at a time when I know many of you are already experiencing stresses on your own resources,” said Lauf.

“I am asking that you take a look at your situation and decide what, if anything, you can do to help.”

Lauf added that another way residents can help is by donating essential medical supplies to Cape Cod Healthcare.

The essential personal protective equipment needed includes isolation gowns, face shields, N95 masks, surgical masks, nitrile gloves, disinfectant wipes and no-touch or forehead thermometers.

Donations can be made at Falmouth Hospital, Fontaine Outpatient Medical Center in Harwich, Hyannis Urgent Care, Parking Lot on East Main Street in Yarmouth and Stoneman Outpatient Medical Center in Sandwich.

“To adequately respond to and end the COVID-19 outbreak in our area, it is imperative for us to come together as a strong, compassionate community,” said Lauf.

“Finding ways that each and every one of us can help will ensure a successful outcome here on Cape Cod.”