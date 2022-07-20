You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Healthcare to Introduce Online Blood Donor Portal

July 20, 2022

HYANNIS – An online blood donor portal will soon be unveiled by Cape Cod Healthcare.

An announcement from the organization said that through the tool, donors will be able to make appointments, see past donations, check their blood type, and view vitals taken during health screenings.

This development comes as Cape Cod Healthcare continues to seek blood donations in order to keep their supply levels at both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital strong. Donated blood is only good for about six weeks.

The online blood portal from Cape Cod Healthcare is expected to go live in late August or early September.

