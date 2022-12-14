You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Cod Hospital Gets Federal Aid for COVID Testing

Cape Cod Hospital Gets Federal Aid for COVID Testing

December 14, 2022

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Hospital will be receiving federal funding for reimbursements of coronavirus testing expenditures.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will send close to $2.2 million to healthcare system to cover costs for products, such as nearly 250,000 test kits purchased between October and December of 2021.

The kits were bought from a variety of companies.

This federal funding is another grant provided through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which has offered almost $1.5 billion to cover COVID-related costs to groups in Massachusetts.

