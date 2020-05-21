Cape Cod National Seashore Issues Memorial Day Weekend Advisory

WELLFLEET – Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom is reminding all visitors and residents to keep safety in mind during the upcoming holiday weekend.

“Outdoor recreation poses risks that can be reduced if we are aware and take safety precautions,” said Carlstrom.

“Our wish is that everyone has a safe, enjoyable day at the Seashore.”

Cape Cod National Seashore beaches, trails, and parking areas are currently open.

During the pandemic, all visitors to the Seashore are urged to maintain a physical distance of at least six feet from other people, wear a cloth mask, avoid recreating in groups, and if an area is crowded, choose another site to visit.

While beaches, parking areas, and trails are open to the public, facilities such as visitor centers and restrooms remain closed as the National Seashore undertakes a phased recovery.

The shuttle to Coast Guard Beach in Eastham is also not running, and parking is limited.

Seashore officials are asking all visitors to use restrooms before visiting, pack out all trash and pet waste, keep pets leashed and out of posted shorebird areas and off nature trails, and ride bicycles only on paved trails.

Officials from the Seashore are also providing safety tips not related to COVID-19, including:

Beach Safety: No lifeguards are on duty.

Visitors are asked to read and heed safety advisories posted at beaches, swim close to shore where feet can touch the bottom to reduce risk of being caught in a rip current or contact with dangerous marine life, stay off cliff tops and away from cliff faces while on the beach.

“Stop the Bleed” kits and emergency phones are located at all six National Seashore beaches.

Bike Safety: Bike accidents are the cause of most injuries at the national seashore, and many are life-threatening, requiring transport to Boston area hospitals.

Visitors are asked to wear a helmet and become familiar with bike controls, keep to the right, keep speeds down, and watch for naturally occurring hazards, such as uneven pavement, sand, pine needles, and standing water.

Hiking Safety: Ticks and poison ivy are prevalent along trails.

Visitors are asked to remain at the center of the trail to avoid contact, learn to identify poison ivy, and use insect repellent and check for ticks once off the trail.

For more updates on the national seashore, click here.