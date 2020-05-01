Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Taking COVID-19 Precautions

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has continued operations during the coronavirus pandemic, but has felt the impact it has had on the community.

“All across the country, transit agencies have seen a significant reduction in all of their service. Here on the Cape we have seen about a 65 to 75 percent reduction in our daily fixed route service,” said Administrator Tom Cahir.

“So we’ve seen big reductions in our service and the number of people taking advantage of our service but we’ve tried to make sure that we still provide service at the time that is convenient for people getting to work, and medical appointments, and the grocery store.”

The CCRTA carries roughly 500 to 700 people a day on their fixed route service.

Cahir said that while the CCRTA is discouraging people from using public transportation, they have taken all the precautions necessary to provide safe travel to those who need it.

“We clean our vehicles and facilities every day and very regularly. We’ve put things in place on the buses to allow the social distancing that’s necessary to combat this problem,” said Cahir.

“We’ve provided wipes and gloves and masks and encouraged all our customers to use masks, although we cannot enforce that we hand them out and encourage it but we can’t enforce it if they don’t want to wear it.”

All CCRTA drivers are wearing personal protective equipment.

Cahir said that the CCRTA has been lucky and not come across many issue with acquiring PPE.

Funding has also not been issue for the CCRTA.

When the pandemic struck, the federal government and Congress provided a multi-billion dollar infusion to transit authorities across the country.

Two billion dollars of that money was allocated to Massachusetts, and Cape Cod saw roughly $30 million.

The funding has helped the CCRTA handle their budget for fiscal year 2021 and put them in a good position moving forward.

“The federal funding was very helpful and I think we will be able to survive, in a fiscal sense, very well over the next year,” said Cahir.

The CRRTA has also been aiding other transportation agencies, such as the Steamship Authority and Peter Pan buses.

Though the times are tough, Cahir said the CCRTA is making the best out of the situation.

“We are surviving well and we’re trying to make sure that everyone stays well and healthy,” Cahir said.