Cape Cod Reopening Task Force Pleased With Guideline Response

HYANNIS – Members of the Cape Cod Reopening Task Force and representatives from the towns of Chatham, Dennis and Sandwich recently gave a snapshot of their response to COVID-19.

They said that they are in general pleased by the public’s response and following of health guidelines as the region continues a productive reopening.

According to the town officials, most of the public has been compliant with the mask policies, with only gentle reminders making up the bulk of actions the towns have needed to take.

Chatham Selectman Shareen Davis said that when it comes to enforcing mask guidelines, her town has taken more of an education-based policy like the others.

The town is using a three warning system and educates the public on the use and benefits of wearing a face covering as well as offering masks, rather than enforcing the mandate and associated $300 fine.

Dennis Selectman Chris Flanagan said that the town has added more monitors and a police presence to beaches to insure guidelines are enforced, but there have been no significant incidences.

As for reopening businesses safely and efficiently, all of the towns have created some form of streamlined process for outdoor dining and activities to be approved with the towns, such as licensing and finding road space for outdoor dining.

According to Wendy Northcross of the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce, businesses have been doing well over this season and are quickly recovering lost revenue.

The chamber saw an explosion in web traffic on their website of visitors looking at advanced booking and accommodation options in June.

In July, the occupancy rate percentage over the Fourth of July holiday weekend was in the high 80s, with a rate of 91% on the holiday.

“The business this summer has been surprisingly good for Cape Cod, in ways that many destinations across the country are not experiencing. I think we’ve done it wisely with science-based evidence,” said Northcross.

Sandwich Selectman Dave Sampson said that while Sandwich does not rely on seasonal income as much as other municipalities on Cape Cod, he was pleased to see that the Sandwich Hollows Golf Course was experiencing record summer revenues.

Officials said that although signs are good so far this summer, they are being conservative about fiscal forecasts for the next 12 to 18 months.

Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr said that the slowed spread of COVID-19 on Cape Cod may be owed to the region’s plethora of outdoor activities, as fresh, circulating air and plenty of space to socially distance keeps the rate of transmission down.

As far as funding for testing goes, $550,000 has been dedicated to testing on Cape Cod, with $300,000 secured by Falmouth State Representative Dylan Fernandes and $250,000 secured by Plymouth/ Barnstable State Senator Susan Moran.

Cyr said that the supplemental budget that would provide assistance for the Steamship Authority still needed to be finalized.

The challenge is in acquiring supplies of medical equipment such as personal protective equipment, with Massachusetts experiencing some shortages in equipment since May, which Cyr said he was concerned may persist into the season.

While Cyr is pleased by the diminished spread of the virus and public response, he stressed remaining vigilant, citing a small number of cases emerging in Harwich and Provincetown tied to restaurant and hospitality workers.

“Any uptick in cases does not indicate good things. We need to be ready and prepared to take action,” said Cyr.

Cyr said that he was most concerned about indoor dining, though he is waiting to see official testing results that will give an indication of how the spread of COVID-19 was during the Fourth of July weekend.