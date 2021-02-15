Cape Cod Technology Council To Host Air Quality Summit

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Technology Council is hosting a free a virtual air quality summit on Friday.

The event will address how air quality effects the transmission of COVID-19.

“For small businesses that are trying to open and bring people inside, and have them interact together safely, indoor air quality is a huge aspect of that protocol,” said Cape Cod Technology Council CEO Bert Jackson.

The event will feature the CEO of Taylor Healthcare Commissioning, Dr. Stephanie Taylor and Product Marketing Manager at Onset Computer Corporation, Scott Ellis.

Dr. Taylor is a global expert on air quality, and both a physician and architect.

After becoming a doctor, Taylor went back to school to study architecture because she was concerned building environments were causing her patients to become ill.

Taylor will focus on how people can practically make improvements to their air quality through upgrades to filters, ventilation, air purifiers and HVAC systems.

“If we do the work for COVID-19, we get the benefits of all the other things too, because other things get transmitted, when were closed up inside were more susceptible to transmitting everything from the cold and flu, and were more susceptible to environmental things like mold and mildew,” said Jackson.

The summit is a continuation of a discussion that the Cape Cod Technology Council had last fall with retired US Air Force Colonel and public health Expert Dr. Jane Ward.

“The more people can do to take care of their indoor environment the safer they will be, not just for the pandemic, but overall,” said Dr. Ward.

To register for the summit go to https://www.cctechcouncil.org/