Cape Cod Towns, Schools, Groups and Organizations Announce Cancellations Due to Coronavirus

HYANNIS – Groups and organizations across the Cape and Islands are announcing that they are either cancelling or re-scheduling their upcoming events due to the coronavirus.

The 17th Annual “Girls Night Out” event, that is being held by CCB Media, WE CAN and Puritan Cape Cod, and was scheduled for March 25, is being postponed to a later date.

The Cape Symphony said that they are postponing all concerts and events for the next four weeks, out of concern for the well-being of their customers, staff, musicians and volunteers.

The move includes the “Perfectly Paired” concerts scheduled for April 4 and 5.

The Cape Symphony said that they are working on a plan for re-scheduling the concerts and will contact ticket holders with more details as soon as possible.

Cape Cod Young Professionals (CCYP) has made the decision to cancel, re-schedule and hold remote meetings for upcoming CCYP meetings and events through April 15.

The Falmouth Monthly Meet-up on March 19 and the 5th Annual Shape Your Cape Summit has been cancelled.

Slush Month events at The Pheasant and Ten Pin on March 19 and 26 are pending.

“As an organization that thrives on the concept of bringing people together, we are acutely aware of the responsibility we hold to proactively respond to recent calls for increased social distancing and want to do everything in our power to keep our friends, colleagues and their families healthy and safe,” said CCYP CEO Lauren Barker.

The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce is cancelling all chamber events and activities for the remainder of the month.

Although the Chamber’s Annual Dinner is five weeks away, they have secured June 3 as a re-scheduled date, in the case that they have to postpone.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Maria Mitchell Association and the Nantucket Community School have cancelled its 2020 Science Festival that was scheduled for March 21.

The Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod is suspending all group activities, including support groups, education, social/cultural events as of Friday at 5pm.

The Cape Cod Synagogue has cancelled Shabbat Services and Dinner that was scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Plymouth 400 is re-scheduling their Commemoration Opening Ceremony that was originally scheduled for April 24, to a suggested date of June 26.

The Cape Cod Technology Council is cancelling their Infrastructure Committee scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, but their Winter Social scheduled for Thursday, March 19 will postponed to a later date.

A Relay Rally for Relay for Life Cape Cod that was scheduled for Monday in West Dennis has been cancelled due to concerns over the virus.

The Cape Kids Treasures Consignment Sale in Hyannis that was planned for March 20-22 has been postponed.

The Wheldon Memorial Library in West Barnstable has suspended all programming this month due to advice to use social distancing.

The Friends of Bass River Wetlands Restoration talk scheduled for Friday, March 20 has been postponed to a later date.

Mass Audubon officials said that although they are monitoring COVID-19, all of their sanctuaries remain open for visitation.

The Cape and Islands High School All-Star basketball games scheduled for Sunday at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center has been cancelled.

The Town of Harwich has announced that the Harwich Treasure Chest is closed until further notice.

———————————-

Cape Cod schools are also taking notice and are making decisions based on the safety of their students, staff and families.

Sturgis Charter Public School cancelled classes on Friday and Mashpee Public Schools is holding a conference call on Friday to determine what the next steps will be.

Barnstable Public Schools has postponed the start of spring sports until the end of the month.

Cape Cod Community College is moving to online classes starting on March 23, the week after spring break.

————————————

Towns across the Cape are also cancelling and re-scheduling their meetings to protect their residents.

Chatham officials are cancelling all non- regulatory committee meetings until further notice.

Regulatory committees will continue to hold meetings on essential and time sensitive matters and the public is encouraged to view the meetings remotely on Channel 18 or through the

Town’s website to limit public exposure and the possible spread COVID-19 in the community.

Residents are also being asked to limit their visits to Town offices and are encouraged to utilize online portals and US mail to submit payments or renewals.

It is requested that visits to the Town Office Annex be made between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Fridays, and all other Town offices between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. to allow for additional cleaning measures by staff.

Town programs held at the Community Center will continue, but beginning on Sunday, all non-Town events and room rentals will be cancelled.

The Town of Harwich is moving all scheduled public meetings to the Donn B. Griffin room at Town Hall to ensure live broadcasting and public access.