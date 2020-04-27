CCYP Transitioning to Virtual Education Amid Virus Outbreak

YARMOUTH – The COVID-19 outbreak has forced numerous non-profit organizations across Cape Cod to make transitions to accommodate the needs of the community, including Cape Cod Young Professionals.

“Like a lot of organizations we’ve had to take a look at what we were doing and really make a quick adjustment, a pivot so to speak, from the previous way of doing business as a non-profit organization here on the Cape and really make a quick switch to continue meeting the needs and working toward our mission but maybe in ways that we didn’t originally picture,” said CEO Lauren Barker.

The organization, which seeks to create a supportive community for young people living and working on Cape Cod, has transitioned to virtual education events to keep people connected and informed.

“The biggest thing for us has been the switch to virtual events and virtual interactions,” said Barker.

“As many know, we are an organization that centers a lot of our work on events and in person interactions so we’ve had to make the switch and that’s probably been the biggest change.”

Every week CCYP will hold an online session, taking place each Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Barker said working from home has allowed the CCPY to become versatile and adaptable.

“The benefit for us has been big,” said Barker.

“It’s been a matter of being able to be more adaptable and meet that need and be more mobile as a team and kind of go where we need to go.”

The CCYP is also encouraging Barnstable County residents who are in a position to do so, to consider donating to the CCYP Giving Circle.

The “Giving Circle” is a way for people to give back to the community and is considered collective giving.

“You can give as much as you’re able, $10, $20, either recurring or one time and all of that money gets pooled together to benefit both CCYP long term to continue the work we are doing year round,” Barker said.

“But it also goes to our peer non-profit organizations that are working on issues that directly impact our young working aged adults.”

The organization is working on a new job board membership offering to provide hiring support for local “essential” businesses, and to help the region’s young workers get re-employed with local job opportunities.

CCYP also created a new survey to gauge how working aged adults on the Cape have been impacted by the pandemic.

They are seeking information on the challenges that workers have faced in the wake of the outbreak and the needs that have risen.

Barker anticipates that major issues will revolve around housing, advocacy, and other resources to benefit the workforce during and after the pandemic.

The survey is primarily aimed at local workers aged 18 to 45, but all responses will be welcomed.

Finally, CCYP is highlighting stories of Cape Cod’s community positivity and innovation during the pandemic through a new blog series, “Weekly Dose of Community.”

The stories look to lift the spirits of residents on Barnstable County.

For further information on Cape Cod Young Professionals, and to take the survey, click here.