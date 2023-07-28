Cape Cod Has Among Highest Population of White Sharks in the World

HYANNIS – According to a new study, Cape Cod has one of highest white shark populations in the world.

Approximately 800 white sharks visited the Cape and Islands region between 2015 and 2018, according to the report by scientists including a local team from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy.

The report also indicates that shark numbers peak in the late summer and early fall, when water temperatures are at their weakest.

The local white shark population saw an 80% decline when fishing pressure increased in the Cape and Islands area in the 1970’s and 80’s.

It is also a landmark study by being the first ever estimate of white shark abundance produced for the North Atlantic Ocean.

The Cape Cod National Seashore recently urged beachgoers to be SHARK SMART by avoiding low-visibility waters as well as areas where schools of fish or seals are present.