Cape Community Orchestra Cancels Fall Season Due to COVID-19

HYANNIS – The Cape Community Orchestra has canceled its fall season due to continuing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the direction of John Hagon, the orchestra has canceled its fall 2020 rehearsals and concerts.

Rehearsals were originally set to being after Labor Day and performances were originally scheduled for November 20 and 22.

Officials are expecting that rehearsals will resume in early 2021 with concerts in May.

The program will celebrate the orchestra’s 30th anniversary with favorite selections from past performances.

For more information, go to capecommunityorchestra.org.

The decision comes after the recent news that the Cape Symphony and Conservatory has re-scheduled its upcoming season to next year.