Cape & Islands United Way Announces Almost $400,000 For Local Nonprofits

HYANNIS – The Cape & Islands United Way recently announced nearly $400,000 in grant funding for 26 local nonprofit organizations at their grant reception at the JFK Museum in Hyannis.

The funds were targeted toward community needs in housing, supporting women and children, health and education, and financial stability, with Calmer Choice, the Community Development Partnership, Cape Kid Meals, Alzheimer’s Family Support, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod among the organizations receiving funding.

“This is such a great example of how support of the Cape and Islands United Way makes a direct impact in the community,” said United Way CEO and President Mark Skala.

“A special thank you to all our businesses, corporate leaders and individual donors who understand that our organization is needed now more than ever,” he said. “We are so grateful to have presented nearly $400,000 in this latest round of grants.”

The United Way’s recent run of community impact grants are complemented by over $36,000 in micro grant funding distributed by the organization earlier this year.

To view the full list of recipients, click here.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter