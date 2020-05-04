Cape Cod Leaders Urge Gov. Baker to Help Steamship Authority

HYANNIS – Legislators representing Cape Cod and the Islands, along with Bristol County, recently sent a joint letter to Governor Charlie Baker urging the administration to provide more aid to the Steamship Authority amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Centerville State Representative Will Crocker said that the protection of transportation for thousands to and from Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is vital.

“We think that we need to have more of a state interest in this,” Crocker explained, “and make sure that these lifelines to both of those islands are up and viable.”

The letter said that due to a decline in ridership and fares for trips, the SSA is losing about $1 million every week.

Without help, operating expenses are expected to become too overwhelming, as the SSA projects that their current cash flow situation is unsustainable beyond June.

Crocker said that if the SSA were to incur debt, the losses would be passed down to residents of towns where ports are located.

“We’re talking about millions of dollars there from cities and towns that they plain just don’t have right now because of the virus,” he said.

While federal aid was provided to the SSA recently, Crocker said that those funds would not be enough to fix the problem and that the boat line should receive more money to offset losses.

No actions have been taken by Baker to this point, Crocker said, but the governor’s office is looking into the request made by the delegates.