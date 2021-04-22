Cape League Approves June 20 Opening Day, 40 Game Schedule

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Baseball League has announced that their Executive Committee has approved a plan to start their season on June 20.

Each of the league’s teams will play a 40 game schedule this summer, according to the plan that was approved on Wednesday.

Protecting players, fans, and the Cape community amid the coronavirus pandemic was the main idea behind starting the season on June 20, according to the league. Before the announcement, the season was tentatively set to begin on June 12.

The league added that additional information about the 2021 schedule would be released at a later date.