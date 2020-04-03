Cape League Hoping to Start Season On Time, Continuing to Monitor Pandemic

HYANNIS – Although the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of the Major League Baseball season, the Cape Cod Baseball League is hopeful that their 2020 season can start as scheduled on June 13.

The league said in a statement that they are continuing to monitor updates from the local, state, and federal levels as to what is expected over the coming weeks and months. League officers are frequently meeting via conference calls to create alternate plans, if it is determined that the league’s opening slate of games has to be postponed.

For more information, visit the league’s website by clicking here.