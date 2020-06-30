Cape League Partners with Resilience Fund

YARMOUTH PORT – The Cape Cod Baseball League is joining the Cape Cod Resilience Fund to raise money for local small businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Face masks with the Cape League’s logo printed on them will be sold on the league’s online store, which can be accessed by clicking here. The masks are available while supplies last.

The Cape Cod Resilience Fund has raised tens of thousands of dollars to this point, and a goal of raising a total of $100,000 by the end of August has been established as well.

To learn more about the fund, visit Love Live Local’s website by clicking here.