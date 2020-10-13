You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Sees COVID-19 Death for Second Straight Day

Cape Sees COVID-19 Death for Second Straight Day

October 13, 2020

BOSTON-For the second consecutive day, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported on Tuesday that an individual on Cape Cod has died due to the novel coronavirus.

Barnstable County also had two of the 632 reported positive COVID-19 cases across the state in the latest report. The Islands did not have any additional virus cases or fatalities.

According to the DPH, Cape Cod Hospital is treating one individual for COVID-19, while Falmouth Hospital is attending to three people. The statewide hospitalization rate sits at roughly 0.37%.

For more information, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

