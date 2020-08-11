Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 1 Additional Case

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, while just one additional coronavirus case was reported within Barnstable County.

The total number of positive cases on the Cape that have been reported is now at 1,803.

Since April 15, both the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of coronavirus fatalities have declined, by 94% and 93% respectively.

Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital currently have no patients being treated for COVID-19, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate is at 0.32%.

