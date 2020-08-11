You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 1 Additional Case

Cape Sees No Coronavirus Deaths, 1 Additional Case

August 11, 2020

BOSTON-Cape Cod and the Islands had no additional COVID-19 deaths reported by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) on Tuesday, while just one additional coronavirus case was reported within Barnstable County.

The total number of positive cases on the Cape that have been reported is now at 1,803.

Since April 15, both the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of coronavirus fatalities have declined, by 94% and 93% respectively.

Both Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital currently have no patients being treated for COVID-19, according to the DPH, as the statewide hospitalization rate is at 0.32%.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , , , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 