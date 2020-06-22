Cape Symphony Gearing Up for 2020-21 Season

HYANNIS – As the state continues to slowly reopen, The Cape Symphony is preparing for the 2020-21 season.

The upcoming season, which is book-ended with tributes to Beethoven for his 250th birthday, is tentatively set to begin in late September.

“We have a lot of belief that this is going to be a great season whether it starts in September, which we hope it does,” said Cape Symphony Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak.

“If it has to start later we are fine with that because every concert is meant to be you can’t miss.”

In addition to tributes to Beethoven, the upcoming season features a commemorative “Mayflower 400” concert, which is set to be one of the premier events during the statewide 400th anniversary celebration of the Pilgrims arrival, and the popular Holiday on the Cape performances.

The Cape Symphony visits Hungary in the “Passport Series,” featuring the music of Lizst, Bartok, and Brahms along with a world-renowned Gypsy ensemble.

The orchestra will also perform the soundtrack to film “Grease” live while screening the movie.

The annual New Year’s Day Party features ViVA Trio, a group of operatic sopranos.

The “Perfectly Paired” concert, originally scheduled for April 2020, will be presented in April 2021 and in June 2021, “Classic Mystery Tour” returns to the Cape as the Beatles, paying tribute to the band.

“Beautiful and emotional music is comfort food for the soul, and I am hopeful we are able to proceed with this year’s season as planned because it is such a celebratory, inspiring, and soul-soothing line-up,” said Pak.

“I can’t imagine a better way for us to all come together again.”

The Cape Symphony said they recognize the ongoing uncertainty around the COVID-19 health crisis and the lack of clarity regarding the duration of the pandemic.

The organization will continue to monitor the state’s reopening plan and provide additional updates about ticket and subscription sales as they become available.

Though the Symphony is announcing its planned performances for the 2020-21 season and is hopeful the season will proceed without interruption, the organization is prepared to respond to all recommendations from the CDC, the state, and the Town of Barnstable, should circumstances necessitate changes to the performance schedule or to health and safety procedures.

“We want to thank our customers for their incredible loyalty. We’re working hard to create a safe environment for our audience, musicians, and staff and are optimistic about returning to perform,” said Executive Director of the Cape Symphony & Conservatory Michael Albaugh.

“Jung-Ho has created an extraordinary, heart-warming season. We sincerely hope that we will be able to bring these concerts to the Cape community as planned.”

Cape Symphony 2020-21 preview:

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEETHOVEN!” – Saturday, September 26 and Sunday, September 27

Featuring: Charlie Albright, piano

“BY POPULAR DEMAND” – Saturday, October 17 and Sunday, October 18

Featuring: Siren Mayhew, vocals; LaKisha Jones, vocals; Siobhan Magnus, vocals

“MAYFLOWER 400” – Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8

Featuring: Jonathan James-Perry, vocals; Kristin Watson, vocals; Josh Delaney, Narrator

“HOLIDAY ON THE CAPE” – Friday, Dec. 4 | Saturday, Dec. 5 | Sunday, Dec. 6

Featuring: David Pogue, Guest Star; Deanna Loveland, piano, harp & vocals; Keb Hutchings-McMahon, Guitar and vocals; and The Chatham Chorale with Joseph Marchio, Music Director

“NEW YEAR’S DAY PARTY” – Friday, January 1, 2021

Featuring: ViVA Trio

“PASSPORT TO HUNGARY: GYPSY SPIRIT” – Saturday, January 30, 2021 and Sunday, January 31, 2021

Featuring: Roby Lakatos, gypsy violin and The Roby Lakatos Ensemble

“GREASE: THE FILM WITH LIVE ORCHESTRA” – Saturday, February 20, 2021 and Sunday, February 21, 2021

“PERFECTLY PAIRED” – Saturday, April 10, 2021 and Sunday, April 11, 2021

Featuring: Christina and Michelle Naughton, piano

“BEETHOVEN’S 9th: ODE TO JOY” – Saturday, May 1, 2021 and Sunday, May 2, 2021

Featuring: Chelsea Basler, Soprano; Laurel Semerdjian, Mezzo Soprano; Adrian Kramer, Tenor; Zachary James, Bass

“CLASSICAL MYSTERY TOUR: THE BEATLES TRIBUTE” – Saturday, June 12, 2021 and Sunday, June 13, 2021

Featuring: Classical Mystery Tour