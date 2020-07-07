Cape Symphony Postpones “Sinatra!” Performances

HYANNIS – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barnstable Performing Arts Center will remain closed through the end of August.

As a result, the Cape Symphony will be unable to present the “Sinatra!” concerted scheduled for Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.

The Cape Symphony intends to present the concert at some point in the future with singer Brain Duprey, however a specific date has yet to be determined.

“Of course, we regret that we will not be able to perform this concert in August,” said Cape Symphony & Conservatory Executive Director Michael Albaugh.

“The musicians of the orchestra, Jung-Ho Pak, and our staff were looking forward to presenting such a fun event to the audience. We fully expect to reschedule the concert, for now we continue to monitor the situation and are frequently in contact with the Town of Barnstable.”

Ticket holders for “Sinatra!” will receive a credit for the concert in their Cape Symphony accounts.

Once ticket sales begin again, they will be able to contact the Cape Symphony Box Office and apply that credit to new seats for any Cape Symphony concert of their choice.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we navigate the situation,” said Albaugh.

“We look forward to performing for the Cape Cod community again.”

Those with questions are advised to contact the Cape Symphony Box Office at 508 362 1111 or by email at tickets@capesymphony.org.

The Cape Symphony office, including the Box Office at 1060 Falmouth Road in Hyannis, remains closed.

For further information on the Cape Symphony, click here.