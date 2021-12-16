Cape Symphony Prepares For New Years Celebration

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Symphony is planning to host its annual “New Year’s Day Party” on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 3 pm at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

The event will be headlined by ViVA Trio, an award winning all female vocal group from Canada fusing pop music and opera, with waltzes and marches inspired by New Year’s celebrations held in the Austrian city of Vienna.

This year’s event comes following a two-year period away due to COVID-19.

“The New Year’s Day Party is one of my favorites because I love creating variety show with something for everyone,” said Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director for the Cape Symphony. “I’m excited to share the incredible talents of ViVA Trio with the audience; these women are powerhouse singers.”

Due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19, the Symphony is requiring that all attendees wear a mask and provide documentation of vaccination at the concert.

Guests with children are required to provide a negative test result by an approved third party for the child.

All musicians and staff will wear a mask, with the exception of wind players while on stage.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter