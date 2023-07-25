Cape Symphony Returns to National Seashore in August

EASTHAM – The Cape Symphony will return to the Cape Cod National Seashore on August 24 for their third concert at the location since 2016 to celebrate the National Park Service’s 100th anniversary.

Executive Director Michael Albaugh said the Outer Cape is a special place.

“We’re an organization that is here for our community, we want to be inclusive, we want to be a part of it, we want to interact with it, we want to give and take with it. So the fact that we get to be a part of the community at the Seashore, and all of those six communities out on Eastham, is one of those things that we’re thankful to have the opportunity to do,” Albaugh said.

The unique area provides a great background for the Symphony to produce a concert that the region can be proud of.

Albaugh says that it will be a great way for them to finish off their summer season of concerts.

“We get to do this every year and it is another one of our concerts we hope to repeat as we continue to do these three concerts every summer, and we hope to continue doing more,” said Albaugh.

The concert will also be the last scheduled with conductor Jung-Ho Pak leading as he will be stepping down from his position after the summer season is finished.