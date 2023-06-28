Cape Symphony Searching for Jung-Ho Pak’s Replacement

HYANNIS – With the announcement of Artistic Director & Conductor Jung-Ho Pak stepping down from his roles with the Cape Symphony at the end of the summer, the organization is looking into replacement options.

Though it is not something they are looking forward to addressing, Executive Director of the Cape Symphony Michael Albaugh, says that they will be in a strong place even with the absence.

“I would say that after 17 wonderful seasons with Jung-Ho as our leader, it’s bittersweet, it’s sad, and we’re going to do what we can to keep this great symphony alive. We’re a good organization and we’re in a great position and we’re very excited about our future but we wish him well,” said Albaugh.

With Jung-Ho Pak still conducting for three more concerts, the Symphony plans to celebrate all of the accomplishments and memories left by one of their leaders.

When looking forward to life after Pak, the Cape Symphony believes they will have options and Albaugh wants to make sure they are meticulous with the process of finding a successor.

“We’re not going to rush this decision as we move forward, those are impossible shoes to fill. Without having to just try to plug and play we figured we should take our time as an institution and let’s work with our musicians. We have a very talented core of wonderful orchestra musicians,” Albaugh said.

The process of speaking with musicians and others in the organization has already begun, but Albaugh wants to open the discussion up to the community to be involved.

Their future plans include bringing in candidates next season to work with the community and put together their own programs to find the right fit.

