Update on Cape Symphony’s Search for New Artistic Director

HYANNIS – The search for the next Artistic Director of the Cape Symphony continues to move forward after the announced departure of Jung-Ho Pak, and as the organization gets closer to making their choice they are explaining more about what they are looking for in an applicant.
With a large number of candidates to choose from, says Michael Albaugh, Executive Director of the Cape Symphony, the need to find the right fit who cares about the community is at the top of their priority list.
“The community loves the orchestra. They are very involved, they care deeply, and it’s not just because we’re a source of entertainment, I think they feel like if you go to Boston and say something bad about the Patriots then you’re basically going to get thrown out. Our public is that way, especially here on the Cape, it’s their orchestra,” Albaugh said.
He went on to say that the region is very invested in the future of the Cape Symphony as much as the organization is, and Albaugh gets to see that at every concert where he gets to speak to the attendees about what they want and love.
As the committee filters through the candidates working down to the top 25% and eventually the final three, says Albaugh, they will be looking for someone who is more than a conductor, but also invested and protective of the community as a whole.
“Regardless of what happens or what obstacles there are, we’re putting forth great concerts. We have talented musicians that care, we have a wonderful staff, and everybody believes in the institution and that’s what matters. I want somebody that believes in the institution,” said Albaugh.
With the right choice of a candidate that can help realize the potential the Symphony has, Albaugh believes the future can be bright and the organization can grow and impress the community even more every year.
