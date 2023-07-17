Cape Symphony Set to Perform Star Wars

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony will perform music from Star Wars with a live viewing conducted by Jung-Ho Pak on July 28.

Conductors must be approved by Disney in order to run a concert of Star Wars, and Pak went through the proper channels to get permission for this passion project according to Michael Albaugh, Executive Director for the Cape Symphony.

“He made a very compelling case. It was one of those things where it’s not cheap to do this, and to do it with the technology that’s necessary having the right screen and equipment. We did test run this with a concert last season to see if it was possible and we learned that it is,” said Albaugh.

One of the main reasons for the pursuit of the concert was Jung-Ho Pak’s passionate plea in favor as the price was hard to deal with at first for the non-profit organization.

Albaugh says that they will also have the 501st regiment working with them on the project as well, which is one of the character regiments that travels to concert productions to help, and he also mentioned that ticket sales are going well.

“I’ll be honest I was skeptical at first, because when I saw the numbers as a non-profit trying to keep an institution alive in a very difficult economy. I trusted him, and honestly as the concert sales have begun it’s selling fast. So if you want to get tickets you’ve got to get them quickly,” Albaugh said.

With this being one of Conductor Pak’s last three concerts with the Cape Symphony the organization is looking to continue celebrating the tenure of their leader for the remainder of the summer.

