Cape Symphony to Require Vaccine Proof for Concerts

August 26, 2021

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony has announced that proof of coronavirus vaccination and identification will be required in order to attend their upcoming shows.

Executive Director Michael Albaugh said that following careful consideration, the new vaccine policy has been implemented in order to keep guests, staff members, and the Cape community as a whole safe.

The decision was made in the wake of rising COVID-19 infection rates nationwide as the delta variant spreads.

Children under the age of 12, in addition to those with a medical condition or a “closely held religious belief,” will be exempt from the new vaccination criteria.

Those visitors must instead provide proof of a negative coronavirus test; either a PCR test taken within a 72 hour window from showtime, or an antigen test taken within a 24 hour window of the performance’s start.

Regardless of vaccination status, all concert guests will be required to wear a face covering.

