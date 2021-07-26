Cape, Vineyard Towns Receive Shared Streets Funding

SANDWICH – Shared Streets and Spaces Grant Program funding from the state has been allocated to multiple towns on the Cape and Martha’s Vineyard.

Eastham, Sandwich, and Aquinnah were all provided with grants ranging from about $29,000 to just over $51,000.

Eastham will be creating a shared-use path and community space along a vacant piece of land by Route 6 and the Cape Cod Rail Trail with their grant totaling $29,808.67.

Sandwich was given $51,492 for improvements to Town Hall and its surrounding area, including the installment of wheelchair ramps and a new sidewalk.

Aquinnah received $49,663 to install protections for pedestrians moving around the Gay House Lighthouse and Overlook Park areas.

The grants were a part of a total of $6.5 million in state funding allocated to 77 municipalities across Massachusetts.