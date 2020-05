HYANNIS -nThe CapeFLYER’s 2020 operating season will now start on June 26.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the delay out of an abundance of caution, according to a statement from the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority.

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be followed when CapeFLYER trips begin for the season, and transit officials will be paying attention to ongoing developments.

