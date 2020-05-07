Car Processional Graduation Proposed for Bourne High School

BOURNE – The idea of a graduation ceremony featuring a car processional for Bourne High School seniors has been pitched.

Given the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, a traditional graduation ceremony looks to be out of the realm of possibility. However, Principal Amy Cetner is hopeful that the Bourne community can rally around the idea.

“We are strong, we are positive, and we really feel that we are going to get that support from our community at-large to help make this event something meaningful and powerful for our students and our families,” Cetner said at a recent teleconference meeting.

The plan would involve graduates, wearing the traditional cap and gown attire, and their families utilizing cars. Those who will be speaking to the class would leave their cars, walk up to a podium, and deliver their speech to classmates.

The speeches would be streamed live, so that other graduates and others can watch from the cars or elsewhere in the community.

Students would begin filing out of their cars, one-by-one, to be given their diplomas by school staff members. From there, a photo would be taken and the students would return to their cars.

The cars would then proceed throughout the town’s villages and neighborhoods, as residents show their appreciation from their homes.

This plan is not yet official, and ideas regarding graduation from students and the community are still being collected.

Bourne Superintendent Dr. Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou said that despite the idea, a traditional ceremony held together would have been ideal.

“It’s really heartbreaking that this is happening for our seniors,” Quinlan-Zhou said.

“We’re all feeling it.”

Quinlan-Zhou explained that a decision on the matter has to come soon, though. The town would need to make sure that proper traffic measures can be taken before June 6, the original graduation date that would remain in place with this proposed plan.

Deadlines and commitments for graduating students must also be accounted for, she said, as they take the next steps in their lives.