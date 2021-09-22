You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC Panel Tackles Who Needs Booster Shot of COVID Vaccine

CDC Panel Tackles Who Needs Booster Shot of COVID Vaccine

September 22, 2021

COVID-19 illustration by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

HYANNIS (AP) — Influential government advisers are beginning to debate just which Americans should get an extra dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine — even though regulators haven’t yet cleared the extra shots.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to rule soon on Pfizer’s bid for extra doses, after its advisers last week dramatically scaled back the Biden administrations plans for boosters for everyone.

Instead that panel backed another dose just for seniors and others at high risk.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the final word on who would qualify, and convened its own advisers Wednesday to start deliberations.

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE, The Associated Press
