Virtual Workshop Offered for Small Businesses

EASTHAM – The Community Development Partnership is hosting a free “Shopify for Small Business” virtual workshop on Wednesday.

Local business owners and their staff will learn how to set up and launch an online store using Shopify and the workshop will also include a discussion about products, inventory, taxes, shipping and fulfillment.

CDP officials said that the event is needed as there are many Cape Cod businesses that have been hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic and although some are reopening, revenue will be down to the limited number of customers allowed in any restaurant or retail store.

They add that offering products or services online gives local businesses a marketing opportunity that will help weather the uncertain times and increase the customer base for the future.

The workshop is being held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and those interested can register at capecdp.org.