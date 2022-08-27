Cape Cod Canal Day to be Celebrated in September

BUZZARDS BAY – Cape Cod Canal Day will take place in Buzzards Bay next month and the community event will feature food trucks, live music, and activities for kids.

Marie Oliva, President and CEO of the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce said between 5,000 and 6,000 people usually attend.

Oliva said over 45 businesses have sponsored the event. She also noted local officials like fire, police, and DPW have all helped out with Canal Day.

“It makes a big difference to have everybody have a stake in the community event,” she said.

Oliva said this year’s Canal Day will feature a cornhole tournament and a 5K road race. Advance registration is required for both.

There will also be arts and craft vendors present as well as activities for kids.

The COVID-19 pandemic put a pause on the event in 2020 however it did return last summer.

Chef Stephen Coe, owner of Lobsta’ Love and Culinary S.W.A.T. Food Trucks, is one of the vendors at this year’s Canal Day.

Coe said his food truck business was able to adapt through the pandemic.

“People were more comfortable eating outside, so we just adapted and built more trucks to cater to people’s needs,” Coe said.

The 5th Canal Day serves as a fundraiser for the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce, which is a nonprofit.

Attendance for the event is free.

Head to the Cape Cod Canal Region Chamber of Commerce’s website to learn more about Cape Cod Canal Day.

The event will take place at Buzzards Bay Park on Saturday, September 17 from 11am to 6pm.

Listen to the full Sunday Journal interview Marie Oliva and Stephen Coe.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter