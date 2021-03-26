You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Center for Coastal Studies Continues Fishing Gear Recovery

Center for Coastal Studies Continues Fishing Gear Recovery

March 26, 2021

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies is continuing a project to find, document, and properly remove fishing gear from Cape Cod Bay.

The center’s Marine Debris and Plastics Program has been completing this work for nearly a decade in an effort to protect the North Atlantic right whale, a critically endangered species that is known to come to the Cape and Islands region.

Fishing gear entanglements are a threat to the species.

Areas where lost and abandoned gear is suspected to be located are scanned, before recovery teams move in when right whales are not present and retrieve the items. From there, the gear is recycled, disposed of, or returned to owners.

According to the Center for Coastal Studies, many pieces of gear this year will be given to artists for use in their pieces of work.

Over the years, the center said that they’ve collected more than 40 tons of lost fishing gear through the program.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 