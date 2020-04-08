Chamber CEO: Travelers Delaying Trips to Cape, But Not Cancelling

HYANNIS – Travelers to Cape Cod are generally pushing back their trips to a later date due to COVID-19 instead of canceling them all together, according to Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Wendy Northcross.

“We’re hearing that, in fact, people are not abandoning their vacation plans,” Northcross explained.

“They’re just changing the timing of those plans.”

Northcross and her team have received information from multiple establishments, from “mom-and-pop” businesses to larger resorts.

As business owners across the community continue to deal with the ongoing pandemic, Northcross said that local businesses are investigating ways that they can adapt to standards of social distancing when they eventually open their doors to the community again.

Until then, the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce is preparing a campaign to highlight businesses as they anticipate the return to the status quo.

“We’re going to be showing people getting ready to welcome people back,” she said, “whether they’re from New York City or they’re from Centerville.”

Re-opening opportunities are being anticipated by local business owners, Northcross said, as they await word from medical officials on when it is appropriate to do so.

Northcross said that a silver lining is that expectations for this time of the year were already not extremely high, especially for seasonal businesses, and businesses across the area are applying for aid from the government.

