Chatham Activates Online Short-Term Rental Registry

November 22, 2023

CHATHAM – The Town of Chatham recently activated their new short-term rental online registry, which is a requirement under the Board of Health’s Short Term Rental Regulations, adopted on April 24.

Registration of a short-term rental property with the town is required by March 1 of 2024 for the summer rental season.

The registration fee per property is $50 and the local registration is in addition to required registration with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Revenue.

To access the link to the online registry visit the Health Division’s website and it will be under the “How Do I – Apply” section of the home page.

While registrants are required to sign an affidavit attesting to their property meeting the requirements of the regulations, town officials note that inspections are not currently required prior to the issuance of a rental certificate.

Officials do say however, that the town reserves the right to inspect a property as needed to address any concerns identified in the registration process or complaints made by a tenant.

