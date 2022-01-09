You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Chatham Council On Aging Announces Pop Up Soup Luncheon

Chatham Council On Aging Announces Pop Up Soup Luncheon

January 9, 2022

COURTESY OF THE CHATHAM COUNCIL ON AGING

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that it will be holding a Free “Pop Up” Soup Luncheon to provide comfort food for local residents on Wednesday, January 26 at their location on 193 Stony Hill Road.

Attendees will be able to choose from offerings curated by Chef Heather Bailey of Optimal Kitchen, including a choice of 2 pints of Golden Bisque, Carrot Ginger, Black Bean Chili, or Minestrone as well as a pumpkin spice muffin.

Reservation is required for the event, with a January 20 deadline to sign up

The event will be socially distanced with carefully packaged meals arranged for pickup.

To register for the event, call the Chatham COA at 508-945-5190.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 