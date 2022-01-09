Chatham Council On Aging Announces Pop Up Soup Luncheon

CHATHAM – The Chatham Council on Aging recently announced that it will be holding a Free “Pop Up” Soup Luncheon to provide comfort food for local residents on Wednesday, January 26 at their location on 193 Stony Hill Road.

Attendees will be able to choose from offerings curated by Chef Heather Bailey of Optimal Kitchen, including a choice of 2 pints of Golden Bisque, Carrot Ginger, Black Bean Chili, or Minestrone as well as a pumpkin spice muffin.

Reservation is required for the event, with a January 20 deadline to sign up

The event will be socially distanced with carefully packaged meals arranged for pickup.

To register for the event, call the Chatham COA at 508-945-5190.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter